Brianna Ghey: Family 'overwhelmed' by teen stab victim donations
Family members of teenage stabbing victim Brianna Ghey have decorated her room so they can "sit and remember her" thanks to "overwhelming" donations to a crowdfunding page in her memory.
The transgender girl from Warrington, Cheshire, was fatally stabbed in Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February.
A GoFundMe page set up to help the 16-year-old's family with funeral costs has raised more than £110,000.
Her family said it was "so grateful" to everyone who had donated.
Thousands of people attended candlelit vigils across the UK after the death of Brianna whose family described her as "beautiful, witty and hilarious".
In an update on the crowdfunding page on Thursday, the family thanked people for their support.
"The kindness shown has been a comfort, and we are so grateful for everyone who has donated in Brianna's memory," it read.
"Because of the overwhelming generosity, we have used funds raised for the funeral.
"Brianna had white horses with pink feathers and a white carriage, something that celebrates her incredible spirit."
The family said it had also used some of the money to decorate Brianna's room "turning it into a space where we can sit and remember her".
Some of the money has also been donated to Mindfulness in Schools Project (MiSP) - a charity that provides mindfulness training in schools.
"They do incredible work supporting young people with their mental health and wellbeing, enabling them not 'just get by' but to positively flourish," the family said.
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been charged with Brianna's murder and are due to go on trial on 10 July.
An inquest into her death was opened and adjourned last month.