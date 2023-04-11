Man denies sending abusive email to Angela Rayner
A man has denied sending an offensive email to Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner.
David Perry, 66, is accused of sending a grossly offensive message and an indecent message under the Communications Act to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP on 3 May.
Mr Perry, of Weybridge, Surrey, pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to both charges.
He was bailed ahead of a trial set for 16 November at the same court.
The court heard Mr Perry, of Eyston Drive, will say he did not send the email after telling police his computer might have been hacked.
