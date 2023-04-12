Dementia group Forgotten Regulars 'brightens lives', landlady says
A pub landlady who runs events for people affected by dementia said she started the group when she had nowhere to take her mother for care.
Sharon Mattin launched Forgotten Regulars Dementia Group at the Union Arms in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, eight years ago.
Up to 100 people with dementia and their carers now go to the free, monthly lunch which features a singer.
She said she loves "how our group has brightened the lives of others".
"If I didn't do it, all these people would be stuck at home," she said.
Fighting back tears, she added: "When I was looking after my mother with my family, we had nowhere to take her.
"So we started this and the first time we did it there was just me, my sisters, my daughters [and] my mum.
"We got a singer and just for them few hours she was a different mum."
Sharon's daughter, Claire Middleton, said: "We've looked after my nana and seen it, first hand, what the horrible disease does and how it takes your life away, so us doing this is quite rewarding."
Rod Sellers is a regular at the group and looks forward to seeing his friends there.
He spent five years caring for his wife of 53 years, Joan, after she was diagnosed with dementia but the former midwife is now in a care home.
He visits her daily and said: "As time's gone by I'm more of a carer than a husband.
"It's one of the cruellest diseases I know. You know the end result."
He said being able to spend time with his Forgotten Regulars friends was "absolutely great".
Harry and Denise Stones, who have been married for more than 50 years, are both regulars at the group.
Eighteen months ago Mrs Stones was diagnosed with dementia.
"Coming here is a day out for me," Mr Stones said.
He added they both loved music and dancing.
He said dancing with his wife at the event was the closest thing to how she was before being diagnosed with the disease.