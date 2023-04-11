Keano Byrne: Cause of Stockport park death unknown, say police
- Published
The cause of death of a man found dead in a park in Stockport has been ruled inconclusive, police have said.
Keano Byrne, 26, who was missing for two weeks, was found in water near Reddish Vale Country Park on Friday.
Police have now formally identified him and said a post-mortem examination has also been carried out.
A murder inquiry was launched after Mr Byrne's body was found. Two men, aged 26 and 30, were arrested but have been released under investigation.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Mr Byrne, from Gorton, was reported missing on 27 March - a day after he was last seen in the early hours with another man towards Reddish Vale.
GMP have appealed for any information or dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "Clearly this is still an upsetting time for Keano's family and we are determined to find out what has happened to give Keano's loved ones they answers they deserve."