Investigation after 12-hour Strangeways prison roof standoff with inmate
- Published
Prison bosses have launched an investigation after an inmate managed to stage a 12-hour protest on the roof of HMP Manchester.
The building, still known to many by its former name Strangeways, is one of the country's largest high security, category A men's prisons.
Police were called to the prison, north of Manchester city centre, at around 16:30 BST on Wednesday to reports of a man on the roof.
The man "willingly came down" at 04:15.
Greater Manchester Police said the inmate was back in the custody of prison staff this morning.
During the lengthy standoff, members of the public were told to avoid the area while specialist negotiators tried to reason with the prisoner.
'Prisoner will face punishment'
A Prison Service spokesperson told the BBC that an investigation has been launched into the incident.
The representative added: "Staff safely resolved this incident and the prisoner will face punishment as disorder in prisons is not tolerated."
The jail has capacity for over 1,200 inmates and was rebuilt following the infamous Strangeways riot of April 1990 - the biggest disturbance in prison service history.