Lily Savage mural painted in tribute to Paul O'Grady
A mural of presenter Paul O'Grady as his drag queen persona Lily Savage has appeared in Manchester's Gay Village.
Artist Chris Moore initially depicted the broadcaster on the Fallowfield Loop two days after his death in March, but it was defaced and then painted over.
He said he was "disappointed that it didn't last the standard time… but it's one of the realities of street art".
Mr Moore said he had now painted a new mural on Canal Street after looking for "a more permanent solution".
He told BBC Radio Manchester: "I approached some bars and fortunately found this fantastic wall and wanted to pay tribute in the form of Lily Savage."
O'Grady, who was born in Birkenhead, rose to fame in the 1990s with his drag queen persona, going on to present the BBC show Blankety Blank.
Later in his career, he went on to host a number of chat shows, and also brought his love of dogs to the screen.
Mr Moore, who paints under the title of Manchester Murals, said he loved how grounded O'Grady was.
"He acknowledged his working class background - and what he did for animals, he was an incredible guy," he said.
The mural appears outside The Church, formerly Churchill's bar, on Canal Street.
