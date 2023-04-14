Edenfield Centre: Health boss resigns after abuse investigation
The boss of an NHS mental health trust is stepping down six months after a BBC investigation found a "toxic culture of abuse" on one of its secure units.
Panorama uncovered a "culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester in September last year.
Neil Thwaite has been the chief executive at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust since 2018.
He said it was "time to hand over the reins" as improvements were under way.
The BBC investigation unearthed extensive evidence of patient maltreatment at the medium secure unit and a number of staff members were sacked or suspended following the programme.
It also triggered a review by the Good Governance Institute (GGI), which found the trust put those in its care and staff at "undue risk".
Mr Thwaite will continue in his role for the next few months to serve his full notice while recruitment for his replacement gets under way.
"Following the awful failings highlighted at Edenfield and other challenges, the last six months have been incredibly difficult for everyone," he said.
"Through engaging with staff, service users, carers and stakeholders, we have worked on our plan to get the organisation on the right path for recovery.
"Now we have launched our improvement plan, which will be implemented over the next two years, I feel this is the right time to hand over the reins to a new [chief executive].
"The plan strengthens our approach to ensure the safety of our service users and staff, ensuring high quality care."
Bill McCarthy, chairman of the trust, said he wished him well for the future, describing him as a "compassionate, visible leader".