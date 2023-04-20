Bolton man jailed for sex crimes against two young girls
- Published
A man described as the "worst kind of predator" by police has been jailed for sex offences against two young girls.
Matthew Singleton, 35, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault and seven counts of making indecent photos at a trial in February.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Singleton had generated images of himself carrying out the attacks.
He was jailed for 22 years and given an extended licence period of six years at Bolton Crown Court.
GMP said Singleton was caught after intelligence from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led officers to his door in May 2021 in relation to uploading indecent child images to the internet.
Three mobile phones were seized from his property in Bowland Drive, Bolton, which underwent examination by the high-tech crime unit, before he was arrested and charged in September 2022.
'We will investigate'
Det Con Linzi Allen said she would like to "thank the families of the young victims and commend them for their strength in supporting this prosecution".
"We are acutely aware that today's sentencing does in no way make up for the horrors their children suffered but we hope they can draw some comfort from the fact that Singleton is now off the streets," she said.
She said Singleton was "the worst kind of predator" who would no longer be a threat to children.
"We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to get in touch with GMP," she added.
"We will listen to you and we will investigate."
