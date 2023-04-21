Manchester woman jailed for drill attack on disabled woman
- Published
A woman who pinned down a disabled woman in her own home and pressed a drill into her head has been jailed.
Jade Kent, 31, dragged the victim to the floor by her hair before kicking her in the body at the property in Manchester in May 2022.
The woman has been left with permanent scars and has suffered from anxiety since the attack.
Kent was jailed for five years and four months at Manchester Crown Court after admitting causing grievous-bodily harm.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Kent, of Manchester, entered the home in Abbey Hey at about 11:00 BST on 29 May last year.
The woman was sitting in the dining room when she saw Kent in her hallway.
Kent then ran towards the woman carrying a drill, shouting threats before thrusting her knee into the woman's abdomen and pinning her to the seat, the CPS said.
She then put the drill at the back of the woman's head, turning it on and pressing the drill into her head.
The CPS said the victim was unable to get away and slipped down in the seat causing the drill to slip down her neck where Kent continued to apply pressure.
She then dragged her to the floor by her hair and threw her into the kitchen where she stood over her and kicked her in the chest and stomach before running off.
The woman suffered numerous injuries including lacerations to her scalp and neck, bruising to her face, collar bone, neck, elbow and forearm.
An indefinite restraining order was put in place to prevent Kent contacting the victim.