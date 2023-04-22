North Western Road Car Company buses to return to roads
Visitors can take a trip down memory lane on vintage red and cream buses which were a familiar sight across the region half a century ago.
The Museum of Transport in Manchester is holding a centenary celebration to remember the North Western Road Car Company, which was formed in 1923.
It grew quickly to become one of the region's biggest bus companies before the firm was broken up in 1972.
Paul Williams, from the museum, said the buses were "like moving museums".
"Most of these will be giving free rides at some point over the weekend and we hope people will literally be able to take a ride back in time," he said.
The museum has gathered together the surviving North Western buses, which travelled across Greater Manchester, Cheshire and the Peak District, for the event this weekend.
Buses will be running every 20 minutes between the museum and Shudehill Interchange and every half hour between the museum and the Grand Lodge at Heaton Park.
Mr Williams said the event would be a great trip down memory lane.
"We're amazed at how much affection there is for an old bus company," he said.
"Part of that is because they were simply everywhere in Manchester, Saddleworth, Stockport, Trafford, Macclesfield, Buxton, Northwich, Matlock, Congleton and they were known for being friendly buses.
"We've heard stories that the conductor would turn a blind eye to putting a live chicken or two in the boot on the way to market, and in rough winters the red North Western bus would be the first thing to get through to a cut-off village."
The museum will put on a display of old North Western bus stops, timetables, photos and ticket machines.
The celebration will be held from 10:00 to 16:30 BST on Saturday and Sunday.