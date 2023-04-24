Puppy stolen from girl in her garden has been found, say police
- Published
A puppy which was stolen from a girl as she played on a swing in her garden has been found, police have said.
The thief had taken the four-month-old Dachshund named Dotty in Moor Road in Orrell at 18:50 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The man then ran off in an unknown direction, the force's Wigan West unit said in a Facebook post.
But in a Sunday night update, GMP said "we are happy to confirm" that Dotty "has now been located".
The force did not provide any further details on Dotty's health or how she had been found.
Dotty was described as being "still very young" as officers appealed for information when the puppy went missing.
The thief, believed to be in his 30s, was described as being of mixed race and wore a black jumper bearing the word "security" on the front.
