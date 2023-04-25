Alex Spencer: Busker, 16, releases first single after record deal
A 16-year-old musician who was talent spotted by a record label while busking has released his first single.
Alex Spencer started singing on the streets of Manchester city centre four years ago before being approached by Modern Sky to sign a record deal.
The label has launched the careers of The Lathums, Jamie Webster and Brooke Combe, as well as signing The Coral.
"It's amazing. It feels like my hard work is paying off and I'm taking the next steps," said Alex.
The teenager, from Droylsden, first decided to brave the streets of rainy Manchester while traveling around India and Thailand with his parents.
He had recently started playing the guitar and ended up being invited on stage to perform with other musicians at open mic nights.
"I became good friends with them and they told me that they had been travelling around the world, funding their trip by busking or playing gigs in local venues," he said.
"This really appealed to me so when I came back to Manchester, I decided to give it a go."
His first busking experience was in May 2019 with The Piccadilly Rats.
"I played around five songs with them to a massive crowd," said the self-taught musician, who writes his own music.
"This gave me great confidence, and I've been busking ever since."
Fast forward four years and Alex, who is also studying for his GCSEs next month, is promoting his new single - A Night To Waste.
"It's about enjoying a good time with their friends and that none of us have got a night to waste," he said.
When asked what advice he would give to aspiring musicians who are just starting out, he said: "Keep going and don't stop and do what you love.
"Post your stuff out there on social media, try and make sure the video and audio is of good quality, do a bit of busking and you never know who's gonna see you."
