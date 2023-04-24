Man raped woman in woods and attacked passing dog walker
A man has been detained for 13 years for raping a woman in woods before attacking a dog walker who tried to stop him.
Kami Gaston, 20, was found guilty of rape and assault at Manchester Minshull Street after the attacks in Hattersley, Greater Manchester, in May 2021.
Police said a woman walking her dog in the woods heard his rape victim "shouting for help and went over".
Gaston of Lumn Road, Hyde, knocked her to the floor before fleeing.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he had snatched the dog walker's mobile phone out of her hands "whilst threatening her".
The force said: "He threw her phone into the bushes and ran from the scene taking the victim with him."
Gaston was later arrested and charged. The judge also sentenced him to an eight-year extended licence period on top of his custodial sentence.
Det Con Ian Thomson praised the victim for her "bravery" in coming forward.
The officer also thanked the dog walker "who bravely intervened and stopped this horrific assault".
