Thomas Campbell: Footage released in torture death investigation
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was tortured to death have released doorbell footage of a suspect.
Thomas Campbell was ambushed on his doorstep before being murdered inside his house in Tameside in July.
His ex-wife Coleen Campbell, Reece Steven and Stephen Cleworth were jailed for their role in his death.
John Belfield, 28, was arrested in South America last month. Police are now looking to trace another man seen in the area at the time.
Police said the conspiracy to murder Mr Campbell, 38, had been "meticulously" thought out and the people closest to him had been used to track his every move.
A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered at least 61 separate injuries.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "Owing to the meticulous investigation and information from the public, we have already made significant progress in this case but we will not stop until all those involved face justice.
"We have a number of lines of inquiry but we know there will be people out there with information who haven't yet come forward - I compel you to do the right thing and report it."
