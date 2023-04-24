Greater Manchester PC used cadet scheme as 'grooming playground'
A predatory police officer who treated the cadet scheme he ran as a "grooming playground" has been found guilty of sexually abusing teenagers.
Adnan Ali, 36, led Greater Manchester Police's volunteer cadets in Trafford.
He was convicted by a jury of 20 charges including sexually assaulting two teenage girls and a 17-year-old boy, and misconduct in public office involving sexualised conversations.
Liverpool Crown Court heard the attacks were between 2015 and 2018.
GMP has apologised to the victims and said it was continuing action to ensure "predatory employees are rooted and booted out".
The case led to criticism from the police watchdog for "serious failings" in the way cadet schemes were being managed by the force.
Ali worked with teenagers aged between 13 and 17 during his time at the scheme.
In some cases he sent the cadets indecent images, including of himself, and had sexualised conversations over text and social media, the court heard.
He offered to take one teenager to a brothel and massaged another.
In another incident, Ali was said to have told a 15-year-old boy he was not allowed to change his trousers in the toilets but had to change in the same room as him.
Ali was arrested and suspended in October 2018 after the force received a complaint that he had been behaving inappropriately towards a 16-year-old boy.
His electronic devices were seized and officers uncovered thousands of messages and identified additional victims.
Ali was later dismissed and barred from policing following a misconduct hearing in April 2022.
The force said it would also be recommending that he should forfeit his police pension.
Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane said: "Whilst Ali is responsible for committing these crimes, no one should be subjected to crime or misconduct during their contact with police officers and staff, like these young people were.
"For that, and in acknowledgement that Ali could have been better supervised and managed, we are sorry."
Ch Supt Mike Allen, head of the force's professional standards branch, said: "Ali represents the very worst and the minority in policing.
"He is among a very small percentage who discredit the police service and undermine trust and confidence in it.
"These individuals are being rooted and booted out by exemplary colleagues reporting their behaviour, investigating allegations, building cases against them, and playing a crucial role in proceedings to ensure they face the full force of the criminal justice system.
He said the force's vetting unit is currently re-vetting all its officers and staff.
'Betrayed their trust'
IOPC director Catherine Bates said: "Ali's disgraceful behaviour has had a significant impact on his victims and has absolutely no place in policing.
"He abused his position to exploit the young people who should have been safe in his care, and his complete refusal to take responsibility for his actions forced them to endure a lengthy and emotionally draining trial.
"His actions completely betray the trust placed in him by cadets and their families, as well as his colleagues who will be just as appalled by what he did.
"The investigation also highlighted serious failings in the way cadet schemes were being managed by GMP and we welcome a range of steps taken by the force since these offences were discovered to improve supervision of the officers entrusted with this level of responsibility."
Ali will be sentenced in June.