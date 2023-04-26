Hyde woman charged with man's murder
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a man at a house.
Greater Manchester Police said Rees Howarth died shortly after being found in a critical condition at a property on Thorsby Avenue in Hyde on Sunday.
Det Ch Insp Mark Davis said the 28-year-old's family described him as an "active and outgoing man, who was funny and loving [and] had a heart of gold".
Katie Yeomans, 27, of Thorsby Avenue, Hyde, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at magistrates.
The force said a 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action to be taken.
Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Davis said officers were treating Mr Howarth's death as as an "isolated incident with no wider risk to the public".