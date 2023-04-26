Cyclist, 13, injured in horrific Carrington crash, police say
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving after a boy was seriously injured in a "horrific accident", police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said a 13-year-old was taken to hospital after "a number of vehicles and a cyclist" collided on Carrington's Manchester Road at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday.
Insp Darren Hancock said the boy had "potentially life-changing injuries".
Appealing for witnesses, the force said the arrested pair remained in custody.
"This was an horrific accident that has left a 13-year-old boy with potentially life-changing injuries," Insp Hancock added.
"We send out thoughts to him and his family, and our specialist officers continue to support them."
