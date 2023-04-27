Greater Manchester Police officer who molested colleague resigns
- Published
A police officer has resigned after being convicted of sexually assaulting a colleague on a night out.
PC James Holt, 33, attacked another officer on a night out drinking while off duty, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was convicted of sexual assault and given a community sentence in October last year.
Manchester-based Holt was facing the sack before a police misconduct hearing on Tuesday but resigned the day before.
Magistrates had also ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £700 costs at his sentencing hearing.
Holt, who had been with the force since September 2020, was also ordered to take part in an alcohol abstinence programme.
The officer had been suspended after a complaint was made against him.
Chief Constable Stephen Watson said Holt's actions were a "catastrophic lapse of judgement" and his conviction "discredits the police service".
Mr Watson said that Holt was "under the influence of alcohol" at the time but "there is no justification for his actions".
He added: "The misconduct has come at a terrible cost to him after being fairly convicted of a sexual offence after what is believed to have been an early fledging career."
The chief constable said Holt would have been dismissed had he not resigned.
He has since been added to the College of Policing's barred list.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk