Bolton crash: Man critically ill after being hit by car
- Published
A man is in a critical condition after he was hit by a car as he was walking.
The pedestrian, in his 30s, was struck by a white BMW on Bolton Road in Farnworth, Bolton, at about 21:30 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains critically ill.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the force added.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact GMP.
