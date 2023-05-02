Martyn's Law anti-terror legislation moves closer
The publication of draft legislation which would tighten security at venues is "one massive step in the right direction", the mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim has said.
Known as Martyn's Law, the rules would require authorities to have proactive action plans against terror attacks.
Martyn Hett was among 22 people killed in the 2017 atrocity in Manchester.
His mother Figen Murray, who campaigned for the new rules, said "it was a big day".
Ms Murray, who was given an OBE for her counter-terrorism work, said: "This has been a long time coming but I have learned to be patient.
"I know it will be go before a select committee and then be debated by both houses.
"But this is a massive step for us."
Security minister Tom Tugendhat said he was "pleased" to announce the publication of the bill.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he was committed to working with Ms Murray to deliver "this vital legislation to honour Martyn's memory and all of those affected by terrorism".
Martyn's Law will follow a tiered model linked to the type of activity taking place and the size of the expected audience, and will seek to improve how prepared a venue is without putting an undue burden on business.
A standard tier will apply to locations with a maximum capacity of more than 100 people.
Venues will need to undertake measures such as training, information sharing, and completion of a preparedness plan.
An enhanced tier will focus on high-capacity locations.
Those that can hold 800 or more will be required to undertake an additional risk assessment that will inform the development and implementation of a thorough security plan.
The government will also establish an inspection and enforcement regime, issuing sanctions for breaches, and will provide statutory guidance and bespoke support.
