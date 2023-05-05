Local elections 2023: Labour replace Tories as Bolton's biggest party
Labour has replaced the Conservatives as the largest party on Bolton Council but it did not do enough to secure overall control of the local authority.
Labour gained five seats and now has 26 councillors while the Tories - who ran a minority administration going into Thursday's election - lost seven to now only have 17.
Meanwhile there was no change in Salford, with Labour easing to victory.
It was another comfortable result for Labour in Tameside too.
Results from Greater Manchester's other seven boroughs are expected later.
Independent candidates fared very strongly in Bolton, gaining three additional seats.
Eleven of the town's 31 councillors are independent. The Liberal Democrats still have six councillors.
No party has had overall control in the town since Labour ceded its majority five years ago.
Over in Salford, though, Labour remains utterly dominant, with 49 of the 60 councillors. There are eight Tories, two Lib Dems and one independent.
Labour gained an extra three seats in Tameside, accumulating 51 out of the 57 seats. The Conservatives made two losses, while the Green Party gave up its sole seat.
Asked whether he expected to lead Bolton council, Labour leader Nick Peel, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I will say to the independent parties and Lib Dems that the public of Bolton profoundly rejected the Tories.
"Please don't prop up a lame duck Tory administration that has now been rejected.
"If they do that, then yes, I do expect to form an administration."
Mr Peel added that the results had been "bittersweet" for his party.
He said: "I think we made nine gains but we just lost two to the independents in Horwich so it's a net increase of seven.
"Clearly where it was a Labour versus Conservative battleground we've done very well, where we were up against independents, less so.
"We were aware of this during the campaign and failed to get our message across that it was the independents who were propping up a Conservative council."
It was a resoundingly successful night for Horwich and Blackrod First Independents, who gained seats from both Labour and Conservatives to win all six seats up for grabs in that area.
Their leader, David Grant, said: "The people of Horwich have shown they will not go along with the rhetoric of the main parties.
"They have put faith in localism as they have seen it work with the two previous councillors and wanted to see what we could do with six.
"This will give us a platform to get investment into Horwich and Blackrod and give us a bigger say."
Mr Grant said that in four years Labour had not had discussions with his party and that "the ball is in their court if they want to speak to us".
Analysis by Kevin Fitzpatrick, Greater Manchester political reporter, BBC News
It was a night not even the optimists in Bolton's Labour party had been predicting as they gained seven councillors to replace the Conservatives as the borough's largest party.
The Conservatives lost 10 seats, with their leader suggesting a year of chaos in the national party had made the swing against them inevitable.
Bolton's famous for its hyper-local parties and they generally held their own while the Horwich and Blackrod First Independents shot up from two councillors to six.
Bolton was the only Conservative-led council in Greater Manchester and will be seen as a key battleground at the next general election.
As Labour begins discussions about leading a new minority administration, this result will have pleased them and worried the Tories in equal measure.
