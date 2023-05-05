Murder arrest after man found injured in Salford street
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a man died in hospital following "an ongoing disturbance" in a city street, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said officers found an injured man on Seedley Road in Salford at about 16:00 BST.
The force said he was taken to hospital but died at about 17:10 BST.
It said a 52-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a "scene" was in place "from Fitzwarren Street to Seedley Road".
Appealing for witnesses, Supt Joe Harrop said it was believed there was "no risk to the wider community, as it appears to be an isolated incident".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.