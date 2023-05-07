Coronation street parties held across north-west England

The Coronation met Coronation Street on Sunday, as royal fans turned out for street parties across north-west England.

Residents dressed up as Coronation Street characters

Some residents in Romiley, Stockport, dressed up as the show's legendary characters in a celebration for royalists and soap fans alike.

The Lancashire resort of Morecambe aimed to break the record for the UK's longest Coronation Big Lunch.

Speaking on the promenade, Chorley-born chef John Whaite, who previously won The Great British Bake Off, said: "Food and people are inextricably linked... but what we're seeing here is people bringing little bits and bobs."

Meanwhile, a house near Anfield stadium grabbed the attention of passing Liverpool fans before yesterday's game.

Oldham also hosted a huge street party, with artists decorating the area with regally-themed designs.

