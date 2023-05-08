Dispersal order after 150 people target Manchester city centre
A dispersal order is in place for Manchester's city centre after a group of 150 people caused damage and threw bottles at police officers.
Police said the group had pushed a paramedic off his bike at about 15:45 BST on Sunday before they sprayed graffiti in the Arndale Centre.
The order covers Deansgate, the Northern Quarter and near Manchester Victoria for up to 48 hours.
A man was detained on suspicion of causing damage and taken into custody.
A dispersal order gives police the power to remove people or direct them away from an area for up to 48 hours through a written notice.
Officers said the group caused disruption on the tram tracks at Exchange Square, before they headed into the Arndale Centre and sprayed the walls and windows with graffiti.
Greater Manchester Police said while the paramedic was uninjured, the force had bottles thrown at them.
Supt Nicola Williams described it as "totally unacceptable".
"Members of the public who live, visit or come into the city to work should not have to witness this behaviour or be put at risk," she added.