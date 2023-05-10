Rochdale dad found not guilty of baby daughter's murder

Felicity-May HarveyFamily handout
Felicity-May Harvey's family said she "melted the hearts of everyone who met her"

A father who was accused of killing his two-week-old daughter has been found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 8 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester.

In a tribute after her death, Felicity-May's relatives said she had been "our special star".

Darin Harvey, 26, of Rochdale, was cleared by a jury at Bolton Crown Court.

