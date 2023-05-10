Police find three guns buried near Middleton tree after tip-off
Three guns have been found buried next to a tree by officers acting on a tip-off, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two pistols, a Glock 19 and ammunition wrapped in bin bags were dug up near Hopwood Road in Middleton on Tuesday.
Det Insp Stuart Round said they may belong to "criminal networks" and would be forensically checked for links to organised crime.
He said the find was "a great example of how we are acting on information".
"This was an intelligence-led recovery of three firearms suspected of belonging to criminal networks who are associated with serious and organised crime," he added.
