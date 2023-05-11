Salford-born children's author wins coveted book prize
A former bingo caller has told of his delight after winning a coveted children's literature prize for his "poignant" tale of friendship and vulnerability.
The Boy With Flowers In His Hair by Jarvis won the Oscar's Book Prize 2023 at a ceremony in London on Tuesday.
The book topped the shortlist of six stories to take home the £10,000 prize.
Salford-born author Jarvis, 37, said he had been "overwhelmed" by the reaction to the book.
He said: "This award celebrates the art and joy in children's books and I am so pleased that my book, which focuses on poignant issues surrounding vulnerability and friendship, has been received so well."
Jarvis explained his story is about acceptance and support between friends, he said: "It's about a kid who's got flowers for hair. He completely fits in, no one thinks that's odd and he's accepted for being slightly different.
"But then one day, his best friend notices that one of the petals have fallen out and he basically loses all his flowers.
"His best friend tries to help and makes paper flowers for his hair, so it's actually about being there for someone when they go through something a bit traumatic."
Jarvis said he had received a "huge reaction", with many parents getting in touch to say it had resonated with them.
"Some people have thought about it in a way of it being almost about depression and getting through that with the support of a friend", he said.
"For me that's the magic of these books really, how they can become a part of people's lives."
Jarvis, who now lives in Tameside, has been working as a children's author and illustrator since 2014, having previously worked as a record sleeve designer, animation director and at one time a bingo caller.
Oscar's patron Princess Beatrice, who announced Jarvis as the winner, said: "As befits this special tenth anniversary for the prize, the judges have chosen a truly unique book that the judges all felt is an instant modern classic.
"Its values of friendship and acceptance exemplify the very best tropes in picture book storytelling, all told with a gentle immersive world for its readers.
"It is also, in the Oscar's Book Prize tradition, beautifully illustrated. Congratulations to Jarvis."
Jarvis has produced several children's books during his career, including the counting book This Little Piggy and Alan's Big, Scary Teeth.
