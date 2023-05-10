Eurovision: LGBTQ choir Proud Marys thank public for support
An LGBTQ choir director has thanked the public for "a huge amount of support" following their welcome performance for Eurovision in Liverpool.
The choir's 40 members received cheers from crowds at the Pier Head, the Museum of Liverpool and Church Street.
Proud Marys, from Cheshire, sang a medley of "quirky and cheesy" versions of songs from Abba to The Real Thing.
Director Matt Baker praised Liverpool for being "incredibly inclusive" in hosting the events.
Mr Baker, 52, said: "When we were at Church Street the rain was torrential, but we were given waterproof ponchos and sang in the belting rain.
"And despite that, we were amazed by how many people with umbrellas stood and cheered us on, then when the rain calmed down we attracted a huge crowd.
"So, we were really thrilled that even in the terrible British weather we experienced we had such a huge amount of support."
The choir, which formed in 2018 for isolated and older LGBTQ people, even received a huge amount of applause as they made their way out of James Street Station singing Abba arrangements.
"That gives you an idea of the huge appetite that there is and appreciation that we were clearly an LGBTQ choir travelling on the Merseyrail and everybody was cheering us on," Mr Baker said.
"That feeling was multiplied tenfold when we came out on to James Street in Liverpool."
Mr Baker, who was recognised in the late Queen's Birthday Honours list in 2021, added there's a "real appetite for everything musical and diverse" in Liverpool.
It was also Mr Baker's other choir A Handbag Of Harmonies who encouraged Proud Marys to sing in Liverpool after they performed Eurovision medleys in care homes on Saturday.
He said: "A Handbag Of Harmonies had such an enormous and warm welcome in Liverpool because of the real appetite for everything musical and diverse in that city.
"The members of the choir told their friends Proud Marys you really need to go to Liverpool to share the joy of your music."
