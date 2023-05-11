The View: Gig halted after band members clash on stage
A band's gig came to an abrupt halt after the lead singer apparently threw a punch at the bassist.
Fans were left shocked when the disturbance broke out during a concert by indie band The View at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.
The set ended with the musicians walking off stage after the clash was captured in footage shared on Twitter.
Fan Saffie Yates, who had waited six years to see the band, said she first thought it was some sort of stunt.
She said: "It was very scary to see someone you respect behave like this.
"The bass player normally plays a couple of songs and it was his birthday yesterday. He wanted to play a third song and the lead singer went for him.
"He punched the bassist. I didn't know if it was part of the act.
"The band left the stage and the fans were hanging around waiting to see what would happen.
A statement from the band's management apologised to fans who attended the Wednesday night show.
A spokesman said the group's next appearance, booked in London for Thursday night, had been postponed.
A spokesman said: "Unfortunately we are having to postpone tonight's London show.
"Our promoter is working to resolve the situation.
"Please keep hold of your tickets for now & we will make a further announcement in a few days. Massive apologies to all our fans."
The band from Dundee is also due to play at the Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington at the end of the month before several other festival dates over summer.
Formed in 2005 The View is best known for its hit Same Jeans, which charted at number three in 2007, and their platinum-selling debut album Hats Off to the Buskers which topped the album charts.
The band split in 2017 and has since played a variety of comeback gigs.
Described on its Twitter feed as "three pals in a band from Dryburgh", the group is planning to release a new album called Exorcism of Youth in August.
