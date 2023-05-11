Bolton man's body undiscovered for six years - landlord
- Published
A housing association has apologised after a tenant's body lay undiscovered at his home for almost six years.
Robert Alton was found dead at Hemsworth Road, Bolton, on 9 March, Bolton At Home said.
The housing provider said the coroner concluded he likely died in May 2017.
It said it was "completely unacceptable" and it "should have done" more to check on his welfare when it failed to contact him over the years.
No further details about how Mr Alton have been released.
Noel Sharpe, chief executive of Bolton At Home, said in a statement: "Everyone at Bolton at Home has been deeply shocked by this and we realise it will concern and upset people to learn his body remained undiscovered for such a long time.
"It's completely unacceptable to us that something like this has happened, and we've taken action to reduce the risk of it happening again.
"The reason we didn't discover Robert's death for so long is because our previous procedure, while meeting legal requirements, wasn't strong enough to prevent something like this happening."
'Didn't go far enough'
He said the housing group made numerous attempts to contact Mr Alton to arrange gas safety checks.
"It's clear the action taken by us to understand why we couldn't contact him didn't go far enough," Mr Sharpe added.
"Opportunities were missed in spotting that something was potentially wrong."
He said its procedures changed in July 2022 and it now immediately sought access to homes via a warrant when it could not contact tenants to arrange gas safety checks.
"It was this change... that ultimately led to us seeking a warrant to access Robert's home and discovering his body."
He added: "I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to Robert's loved ones, friends and neighbours and apologise to them for the opportunities we missed in finding out why we couldn't contact him."