Lowry bridge across Manchester Ship Canal to get facelift - councillor
A 23-year-old bridge which spans the Manchester Ship Canal is to "be refurbished to take it through the next quarter century", a council has said.
Salford City Council said repainting the Lowry bridge, which links Salford and Trafford, would cost £777,000.
The £6m structure, which was installed in 2000, was due a "facelift", councillor Mike McCusker said.
He said the refurbishment would "extend its lifespan and prevent more costly work in the future".
"National road and bridge guidelines say paintwork should be renewed every 20 years to protect the structure so the Lowry Bridge is due its facelift," he added.
The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that during the work, the bridge would remain fully open on football match days and during major events, but the footpath may be narrowed at other times.
It said the bridge, which can rise or lower almost 60ft (18m) in under three minutes to allow large ships to pass underneath, would not be raised during the refurbishment.
The work is expected to last four months.