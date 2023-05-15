Man charged as woman and children injured in M66 crash
A man has been charged after a woman and three children were seriously hurt in a two-car collision on a motorway.
The 38-year-old woman is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash on the M66 in Bury at about 15:10 BST on Saturday.
A 22-year-old man from Accrington, arrested at the scene, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He is due before magistrates in Manchester later, police said.
The children were also taken to hospital with serious injuries, the force said.
Sgt Matt Waggett said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who selflessly helped at the scene and called 999, as well as those who assisted when police and emergency services arrived on scene."
