Oldham mill fire: Fourth manslaughter arrest
- Published
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over a fatal mill fire where the remains of four Vietnamese nationals were found.
Cuong Van Chu, Uoc Van Nguyen, Duong Van Nguyen and Nam Thanh Le were found by demolition workers at Bismark House Mill, Oldham, on 7 July.
Greater Manchester Police said the man, aged 36, being held was also suspected of drug and organised crime offences.
Three men previously held on suspicion of manslaughter have been bailed.
No one was initially believed to have been inside the mill when a fire broke out in May.
However, demolition workers discovered human remains at the site two months later.
Police said officers were continuing to work "to complete the formal identification process and organise repatriation".
Mr Van Chu, 39, arrived in the UK in June 2019 and had maintained regular contact with his wife and children until 7 May, but his family had not heard from him since that date, police said.
Officers said Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, was also in regular contact with his wife until the same date, when he said he was in a mill.
Detectives said Duong Van Nguyen, 29, had been in the UK for about a year and last contacted his family about three months earlier, when he said he was living in an "abandoned house" and looking for work.
Mr Thanh Le, 21, who arrived in the UK in January 2022 last contacted his family on 4 May that year when he said he was living in a derelict house in "Dam", believed to be Oldham, and looking for work, police added.