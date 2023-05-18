Appeal after Manchester shop worker kidnapped and robbed
A convenience store worker was kidnapped, driven more than four miles away and robbed of £200 - prompting a police CCTV appeal.
Greater Manchester Police said the man, aged in his 60s, was taken from the shop on Platt Lane in Rusholme, Manchester, and driven to Wythenshawe.
The force has released an image of a person officers want to speak to following the 27 November abduction.
A spokeswoman described it as an "isolated incident".
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police.
