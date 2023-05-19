Leigh dog attack: Tributes paid to man killed
- Published
A 37-year-old man who was killed after being attacked by a dog has been described as "well-loved" and "kind".
Jonathan Hogg died in hospital from the serious injuries he sustained in the attack in Leigh, Greater Manchester, at about 21:10 BST on Thursday.
Armed officers were brought in to try to control the dog which "posed a significant risk" to the public.
Police said they used every "tactic to subdue" the animal, but it was humanely destroyed.
A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death remains in custody for further questioning.
Mr Hogg's family said: "Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him.
"We have been inundated with messages of support and we ask for privacy at this time to come to terms with our loss."
Emergency services were called to Westleigh Lane and found Mr Hogg with serious injuries.
