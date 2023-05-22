Swan and deer cause M60 tailbacks in Salford and Prestwich
A swan and a deer have caused rush-hour tailbacks on a motorway and drivers have been delayed for an hour.
The swan was seen on the hard shoulder of the M60 at junction 15 in Salford and a deer caused traffic to stop as it wandered near junction 17 in Prestwich.
There were delays of an hour on the anti-clockwise M60 after problems started just before 07:00 BST.
North West Motorway Police said there was also a dog seen on the M53 at junction 3 near Birkenhead, Merseyside.
The force added that, while not an animal, another unusual sighting included a wheelbarrow which was spotted on the M56 in Cheshire.
