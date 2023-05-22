Emily Jones: Father of killed school girl slams asylum decision
The father of a young girl killed by an Albanian woman believes she would not have been in the UK if the Home Office had done its job, his lawyer has said.
Eltiona Skana, 33, a paranoid schizophrenic, stabbed seven-year-old Emily Jones in a park in Bolton.
Skana had been given asylum in the UK despite the Home Office being told she admitted lying in her application.
The Home Office said it was carefully considering the findings from the inquest into Emily's death.
Skana, who came to the UK in the back of a lorry in 2014, randomly attacked the seven-year-old with a craft knife as she went past on a scooter in Queen's Park, Bolton, on 22 March, 2020.
She admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility but was put on trial for murder.
The trial collapsed and the prosecution offered no further evidence after hearing from the psychiatrist treating Skana at Rampton Hospital where she is being held under the Mental Health Act.
Skana was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2020 with a minimum term of 10 years and eight months.
Sefton Kwasnik, representing Emily's father Mark Jones, spoke after the conclusion of the eight-day inquest at Bolton Coroner's Court.
He said: "Mark said, before the start of the inquest, before he heard the evidence, before he had seen a statement from the Home Office, Mark said, in his own statement, that if the Home Office had done their job properly Miss Skana wouldn't have been here in the first place.
"She twice told doctors that she lied in her asylum application, she twice told doctors and police that she wanted to go home, in 2015 and 2017.
"And the Home Office offered no explanation as to why they ignored those important clues in her presentation.
"And now we hear that the Home Office are paying Albanian convicts to go home. It didn't happen here."
The inquest heard Skana was given asylum despite the Home Office being told she admitted lying about being a victim of sexual exploitation in her application to boost her chances of staying in the UK.
Timothy Brennand, senior coroner for Manchester West, said of Mr Jones he "may well feel and is entitled to feel" Skana should never have been allowed into the country.
He said he would draft a matter of concern letter to the Home Office, adding he felt it was important that they had his views when the issue of Skana's immigration status was revisited.
The inquest hearing was told Skana, who had a long history of poor mental health, had deliberately stopped taking her anti-psychotic medication and hid this from mental health care workers.
Mr Brennand said while some of her care locally was "sub-optimal", he described the mental health care sector as "in crisis".
He said he intended to write a report to prevent future deaths to be sent to the Minister of State for Health.
Mr Brennand said he had "profound concerns" about the "morale, workloads, training, staff shortages, recruitment, inability to deliver continuing care, record keeping, quantity and quality of face-to-face consultations" in a sector of health care, "riven with operational stress and tension".
However, he concluded that her death could not have been prevented or predicted.
'A tragic incident'
Following the inquest, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, who were responsible for Skana's care, said it "accepted the coroner's findings".
A Home Office spokesperson said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Emily Jones."We are carefully considering the findings from the inquest and any further recommendations by the coroner."