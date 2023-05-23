University of Manchester rent strike students face disciplinary action
A university is taking disciplinary action against 11 students who occupied its buildings during a rent strike.
A number of students were removed by bailiffs from a University of Manchester (UoM) site in March after more than 250 took part in action.
The institution said it began disciplinary procedures against a "small number of students" because of "injury to and intimidation of" staff.
The 11 students said the allegations against them were "false".
About 250 students cancelled payments in January and demanded a 30% reduction in rent at halls of residence, arguing that they were struggling to buy food amid the rising cost of living.
A smaller group then occupied the University of Manchester's Simon Building.
The group later were removed by bailiffs and videos appeared to show some being carried out of the door.
'Heavy-handed'
A UoM representative said it was "taking disciplinary action against a small number of students related to the illegal occupations of university buildings over many weeks".
"Reasons for this include injury to and intimidation of our staff who are doing their jobs, which we cannot accept," they said.
"Damage to property has also been caused and significant disruption to core activities including moving teaching at short notice."
They added that these "internal disciplinary actions" were "ongoing and it would be unfair to prejudge any outcomes at this stage".
In a statement, the students said the university's response was "unprecedented and heavy-handed".
They said the allegations against them were "false" and the university was "attempting to misrepresent us as a small, extreme and violent group".
They said the university had "completely" disregarded the reasons "why we feel the need to protest" and were "attempting to use collective punishment, accusing students of being responsible for actions that they have no evidence of their involvement in".
Ryan Belhadj, who took part in the action, told BBC North West Tonight facing the action had been "terrible for our mental health".
The 20-year-old said the action was happening "in the middle of our exams [and] they are putting this process on us while we are trying to revise and get through the year".
"Any form of protest is going to cause disruption, that's just how it is, that's part of the culture, part of how you peacefully protest," he said.
