Stockport becomes Greater Manchester Town of Culture 2023
Stockport will get £50,000 to support arts and creativity after being named Greater Manchester's Town of Culture.
Bestowing the 2023 title, the region's Mayor Andy Burnham said the town had "a real buzz about [it] at the moment".
Its bid had centred on a vision to promote health and wellbeing, support the economy and connect communities.
Council leader Mark Hunter said the town had a "rich cultural history" and he was delighted it was being "recognised in this way".
The Labour mayor unveiled the honour in front of local rock band Blossoms and Stockport County's Macauley Southam-Hales at the town's Hat Works Museum, which celebrates the industry which brought the town much acclaim in the Victorian era.
He said the town "put forward a strong case for the accolade, backed up by some really exciting plans for events and activities that celebrate Stockport's identity, its history, but also shine a spotlight on everything that's happening right now".
The mayor's office said the town's bid was centred around the One Stockport vision, which would be underpinned by four elements "that celebrate arts and creativity in the broadest sense, as well as the town's diverse cultural heritage" - Stockport Makes, Stockport Moves, Stockport Sounds and Stockport Tastes.
Stockport follows in the footsteps of Stalybridge, which held the title in 2022, and the region's first Town of Culture, Bury, which held the title for tow years from 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic put a number of events on hold.
The Liberal Democrat council leader said the accolade topped off "a busy six months for Stockport, with many of our key projects, such as the transport interchange, Weir Mill and the next phase of Stockport Exchange all now well under way".
A representative for the mayor said the town's past cultural credentials included it being home to Strawberry Studios, where artists such as Joy Division, The Smiths, The Stone Roses and Sir Paul McCartney recorded, and the birthplace of broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell, film and TV actors Claire Foy, Sally Lindsay and Sacha Dhawan, and The Royal Ballet's resident choreographer Wayne McGregor.
They said it was also home to "several historically important public buildings", such as the Edwardian Central Library, which was built with the assistance of philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, and the "impressive" Town Hall, which had become a popular filming location for "a number of primetime TV shows".
Its Town of Culture programme will be announced throughout the year.
