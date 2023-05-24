Rochdale grooming trial restarts after jury discharged
The trial of eight men accused of sexually abusing girls as part of a grooming gang has restarted after the previous jury was discharged.
The men, seven of whom are from Rochdale and one who lives in Blackpool, face a total of 84 charges, including rape and trafficking.
The charges relate to two girls aged under 16 between 2002 and 2006 in Rochdale.
The men on trial at Manchester Minshull Street Court deny the offences.
The defendants are as follows:
- Jahn Ghani, 49, of Whitworth Road, charged with 17 offences including rape and sexual activity with a child
- Ali Razza Hussain Kasmi, 34, of Brotherod Hall Road, charged with six offences including rape and gross indecency
- Aftar Khan, 33, of Sparth Bottoms Road, charged with eight offences including rape and sexual activity with a child
- Mohammed Iqbal, 66, of Gainsborough Drive, charged with two counts of paying for sexual services of a girl under 18
- Mohammed Ghani, 37, of Bamford Way, charged with 21 offences including rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child
- Insar Hussain, 36, of Bishop Street, charged with 17 offences including rape and trafficking people for sexual exploitation
- Ikhlaq Yousef, 37, of Stanley Street, charged with seven offences including rape and gross indecency
- Martin Rhodes, 36, of Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, charged with six offences including rape and sexual activity with a child
