Cyclist seriously hurt in collision with HGV in Manchester

Fairfield Street, ManchesterGoogle
The crash happened just after 13:30 BST on Fairfield Street

A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a heavy goods vehicle, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police said the man in his 30s was seriously hurt in the crash on Fairfield Street in Manchester at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday.

The force asked anyone with information about the collision to get in touch.

In an earlier unrelated crash, a man, aged 55, was arrested after a 19-year-old cyclist died in a collision with an HGV on Great Bridgewater Street.

