Former police officer arrested in Bury child sex inquiry
- Published
Four men, including a former police officer, have been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of young girls between 2006 and 2009.
The men, aged between 36 and 44, were arrested during raids at houses in the Elton, Moorside and Eastern areas of Bury, Greater Manchester Police said.
They all remain in police custody for questioning.
Two men, aged 35 and 41, previously arrested in connection with the investigation, have been bailed.
Ch Supt Chris Hill said: "I commend the bravery and strength of any victim in coming forward and supporting police inquiries.
"The passage of time does not affect our dedication to ensuring they are listened to, placed at the very heart of operations and supported by specialist services for as long as they need."
