Warren Burns: Murder probe as man dies days after intruder attack
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was assaulted by intruders later died.
Warren Burns was attacked on 21 May at a home on Heysham Avenue in Fallowfield, Manchester, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 37-year-old died in hospital four days later.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder while a second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being questioned.
A 19-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail.
Mr Burns's family said he had recently become a father and was "a larger than life character with a gentle soul, often referred to as a gentle giant".
"It's heart-breaking that he will never see his son grow up and experience all that life has to offer," they said.
"He was a true legend and he will be greatly missed."
Det Ch Insp Nichola McCulloch said it was "a shocking incident" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk