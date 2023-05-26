Manchester Food And Drink Festival company goes into liquidation
- Published
The company behind the annual Manchester Food And Drink Festival has entered into liquidation due to a "triple whammy" of challenges.
The event, which has been held in the city for the past 25 years, attracted chefs including Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Tom Kerridge and Michel Roux.
Manchester Food and Drink Festival Limited (MFDF) was set up in 1998 by Phil Jones and Christopher Tomlinson.
The firm declined to comment after being approached by the BBC.
Paul Stanley and Jason Greenhalgh, from Begbies Traynor, were appointed as joint liquidators last week.
"A triple whammy of the impact of the pandemic, sponsors retreating and cashflow issues meant the directors had no other choice but to liquidate the company," said Mr Stanley.
"These are challenging times for anyone in the food, drink and hospitality sector in our region.
"Inflation in the cost of raw ingredients is creating major dilemmas for business owners in the sector who are becoming increasingly reluctant to continue funding ventures that simply aren't generating enough revenue to survive."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk