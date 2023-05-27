Warren Burns death inquiry: Second man charged
A second man has been charged after the death of a man who was attacked in a house.
Warren Burns, 37, died in hospital four days after an assault at a property in Heysham Avenue, Fallowfield, on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Damian White, 32, of Woodham Road, Northern Moor, has been charged with murder and is due to appear in court on Saturday.
A 20-year-old man was previously charged over the attack.
Another man and a woman who were arrested remain in custody for questioning.
In a tribute, Mr Burns' family described him as a "gentle giant" who "livened up any event he attended".
"It's heartbreaking that he will never see his children grow up," they said.
