Violent sex offender from Sale jailed over two-year campaign of abuse
- Published
A man whose "two-year campaign of abuse" against a woman culminated in a "horrific" attack has been jailed.
James Scanlon, 47, was convicted of rape, sexual assault and assault causing actual bodily harm at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
The violent sex offender held the woman against her will in June 2022 and inflicted a "serious and prolonged" attack, Greater Manchester Police said.
Scanlon, of Sedburgh Close in Sale, Trafford, was given a 15-year sentence.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Jacob Corrigan said the woman had "suffered tremendously at the hands of Scanlon".
He said she would "continue to receive support from specialist services and, owing to this, she has been able to begin the recovery process".
