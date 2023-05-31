Manchester violence: 15 teenagers arrested and seven knives seized
Police have arrested 15 teenagers and seized seven knives after "incidents of violent disorder" on a city street.
They were held in St Lawrence Street, in the St George's area of Hulme in south Manchester, on Tuesday night.
Fourteen of the youths were held on suspicion of violent disorder while the other was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the group remained in custody for questioning.
Officers were called at about 22:00 BST.
Insp Richard Flannagan said: "This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.
"Sadly, some people think it's normal to carry a knife and we need communities to pull together and challenge that behaviour.
"It is fortunate no-one was injured, this could have been a very different story, and this is a very fitting opportunity to appeal to the public."
GMP said drugs was also confiscated.
