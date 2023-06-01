Salford child rapist jailed for 20 years for 21 attacks
A man has been jailed for 20 years after he committed a string of "truly awful" sex attacks against a girl under the age of 18.
Michael Jolly, 39, had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to 20 charges of rape and one count of attempted rape.
Jolly, from the Salford area, was jailed during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.
Investigating officers praised the victim and her family for "having the strength to come forward".
Det Con Neil Rothwell said Jolly, who pleaded guilty to the 21 offences on 8 November 2022, had committed "truly awful" crimes.
"It is pleasing to see he is now behind bars where he can no longer harm children," Det Con Rothwell said.
"I must thank the victim and their family for having the strength to come forward.
"Without their courage, we would not have been able to conduct this investigation and get the result we've got."
