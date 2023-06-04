Open water swimming returns to Canary Wharf
- Published
Open water swimming has returned to the Canary Wharf business district of east London.
Throughout the summer residents and visitors will be able to take a dip in Middle Dock seven days a week.
Clean water and safe-to-swim courses are also available to help people take part.
The Canal and River Trust and Love Open Water said they hoped the facilities would encourage more people to try open water swimming.
Software and specialist systems are being used to safely manage swimmers who take to the water.
Lucie Moore, associate director Arts+Events at Canary Wharf Group, said: "We're excited to be welcoming back open water swimming to Middle Dock, providing people with the opportunity to swim in an iconic part of London.
"Last year's reception to open water swimming was incredible and seeing so many people choose Canary Wharf as a spot for their swim session has allowed us to continue the partnership with Love Open Water and Canal & River Trust."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk