Reddish fireworks raid: Hazardous materials blown up in controlled blast

Cordon and officers in Reddish
The explosions took place in an isolated location

A raid on a home at the centre of an illegal fireworks investigation ended with a series of safe explosions.

The blasts were carried out after hazardous materials were found at a house on Middleton Road in Reddish, Stockport, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Residents have returned home after several houses were evacuated.

A 50-year-old man remains in custody after his arrest under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

