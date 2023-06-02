Reddish fireworks raid: Hazardous materials blown up in controlled blast
A raid on a home at the centre of an illegal fireworks investigation ended with a series of safe explosions.
The blasts were carried out after hazardous materials were found at a house on Middleton Road in Reddish, Stockport, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Residents have returned home after several houses were evacuated.
A 50-year-old man remains in custody after his arrest under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.
